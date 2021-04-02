23rd Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble kicks off to benefit The Arc of Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 23rd Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble kicked off Friday morning to raise money for The Arc of Alachua County.

The Arc is a non-profit in Gainesville that provides services and support to developmentally disabled children and adults in Alachua County.

The annual golf event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising around 50 thousand dollars to help fund the non-profit and its clients.

“A lot of [our clients] are financially disadvantaged. They may not have support systems or family who can provide for community services and/or recreational activities or support services,” said Mark Johnson, Director of Development and Public Relations for The Arc of Alachua County.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it’s back this year and better than ever with more than 90 golfers and 30 sponsors.

“We actually got more vendors, more golfers to support us. Can’t tell you how proud and supportive I am of our community. So generous and so loving of our developmentally disabled clients,” Johnson said.

