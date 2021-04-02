Advertisement

23rd Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble kicks off to benefit The Arc of Alachua County

By Josh Kimble
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 23rd Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble kicked off Friday morning to raise money for The Arc of Alachua County.

The Arc is a non-profit in Gainesville that provides services and support to developmentally disabled children and adults in Alachua County.

The annual golf event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raising around 50 thousand dollars to help fund the non-profit and its clients.

“A lot of [our clients] are financially disadvantaged. They may not have support systems or family who can provide for community services and/or recreational activities or support services,” said Mark Johnson, Director of Development and Public Relations for The Arc of Alachua County.

TRENDING STORY: Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it’s back this year and better than ever with more than 90 golfers and 30 sponsors.

“We actually got more vendors, more golfers to support us. Can’t tell you how proud and supportive I am of our community. So generous and so loving of our developmentally disabled clients,” Johnson said.

To learn more about The Arc of Alachua County and information on how you can help support it, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”

Latest News

North Central Florida is home to a large population of military veterans, and eight very...
Eight World War II Veterans meet to tell their stories
wifi2go alachua county library
Alachua County libraries offering WiFi2Go program
bob rose golf
23rd Annual Bob Rose Golf Scramble kicks off to benefit The Arc of Alachua County
North Central Florida is home to a large population of military veterans, and eight very...
Eight World War II Veterans met to tell their stories