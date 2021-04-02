Advertisement

A haunted jail has been put on the market

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - You have the opportunity to become the inmate who runs the asylum.

The owner of the old Gilchrist County Jail has put the landmark up for sale.

Built in 1928, it is considered to be one of the most haunted locations in all of North Central Florida.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate monument will stay put

For the past ten years, it has been a tourist destination.

Now, this eight-bed, eight-bath building in Trenton is being listed at a little less than $140,000.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala

Latest News

A haunted jail has been put on the market
A haunted jail has been put on the market
UF athletic director weighs in on NCAA Supreme Court case
The Battle of Olustee Confederate monument will stay put as Columbia County Commissioners deny...
Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate monument will stay put
Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate...
Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate monument will stay put