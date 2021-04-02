Alachua County libraries offering WiFi2Go program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Alachua County without reliable access to the internet now have a free and easy way to get it.

The Alachua County Library District has started its WiFi2Go program, offering WiFi hotspots to any Alachua County resident with a library card. The hotspots are available to be checked out for seven days at a time and can be picked up and returned at any county library branch.

There is no fee or data limit to use it, but the strength of the hotspot depends on the T-Mobile coverage where it’s being used.

Rachel Cook, a spokesperson for the Alachua County Library District, says they hope this program can help to bridge the digital divide in Alachua County.

“We know that in Gainesville and around Alachua County there is a big divide between people who have access to reliable internet and those that don’t, especially in the rural areas of the county that there might not be service providers, or people just might not be able to afford it,” said Cook.

“They can connect up to five devices to the internet at once - that’s anything from your videogame consoles to your cell phones, to your laptop to your tablet.

In addition to the hotspot program, the library district also offers computers and internet access for free and public use at all 12 county locations.

