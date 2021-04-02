Advertisement

Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after the truck he was riding in crashed Friday morning in Gainesville..

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, several people called 911 to report a truck on its side on NE 55 Ave and NE Waldo Rd.

The man driving the pickup was not hurt, and was able to get out, but the passenger was trapped inside.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to get him out.

He was rushed to UF Health Shands with severe trauma injuries.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

