Eight World War II Veterans met to tell their stories

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is home to a large population of military veterans, and eight very special veterans met today for a luncheon at the VFW Veterans Village in Fort McCoy.

They are some of our last World War II veterans.

A medic that saved 40 lives and a veteran that turns 100 in a few months all these men had a story to tell.

“They said in 1941 the second world war just begun,” said Army veteran Clinton Burns.

This meeting happened because of this man Clinton Burns who turns 100 in a few months and wanted to meet and speak with other World War II veterans.

Burns thought back to the days before the war,

“We loaded up 18,000 troops on that ship at one time and we landed in South Hampton, England, and we stayed there and went down to Arlington Knox in England and we trained there.”

Robert Allard was a medic and saved 40 soldiers’ lives and Peter Clemens was a Navy submariner.

“Found out in 1944 that you never say never because that’s where I was. When I qualified in 1945 the Japanese found out and they quit,” said Clemens

Raymond Savoie remembers his time in Nazi Germany and the Battle of the Bulge,

“Ended up with a war with Lentz and in the meantime, we come into a couple of concentration camps that were pretty bad, it’s hard to think about it I just don’t think about it”

Representative Joe Harding, senator Dennis Baxley, and representative Stan McClain were there, and senator Keith Perry’s office gave challenge coins to all the veterans.

They won the war and still live to tell about it.

