Gators snap losing streak, beat Ole Miss 4-1

Mace pitches five shutout innings to earn fourth win
SEC Baseball Thursday
SEC Baseball Thursday(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tommy Mace entered a tie game in the top of the fifth, and set the tone by mowing down the side as Florida went on to defeat Ole Miss 4-1 and snap their three game losing streak.

The 15th ranked Gators (17-8) were coming off a disastrous series against Southeastern Conference foe South Carolina, in which they were swept out of Columbia for the first time since 2006. The murmurs of this team being overrated started to grow louder, but the orange and blue were able to answer critics with a victory against the Rebels (20-5).

Nathan Hickey put Florida on the board in the bottom of the 1st, when his deep fly ball to center field just fell under the diving defenders glove. Jacob Young easily scored from second to make it 1-0.

But in the top of the 3rd, Ole Miss tied the game when Peyton Chatagnier his a SAC fly to center. Gators starter Franco Aleman only allowed the one run on three hits through four innings of work, while striking out three.

Colby Halter broke the tie in the bottom of the third with a hard hit ball to right field. Jordan Butler was off and running with the pitch, and by the time the right fielder corralled the ball and fired toward the infield, Butler had already come around to score to make it 2-0.

The Gators tacked on two more runs over the final five innings, as their 4-1 lead was safe and secure with Mace on the mound. He struck out the final batter of the night to close out the contest and help Florida snap their three game losing streak.

Gators and Rebels square off Friday at 6:30 p.m.

