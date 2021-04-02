Gov. DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida.

According to the governor, the passports would reduce individual freedom and harm patient privacy.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said in a news conference earlier this week. “If you want to go to the movie theater, should you have to show that? No. If you want to go to a game, no. If you want to go to a theme park, no. … I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves.”

The executive order signed Friday states requiring proof of vaccination to take part in everyday activity, like going to a sporting event, restaurant or movie theater, “would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.”

“It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce within the state,” the order says.

You can read the full executive order below:

