Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

By Patrina Adger
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma couple is facing child neglect charges after police said their 8-year-old son was so malnourished, he essentially had the body of a 2- to 3-year-old.

Edmond police arrested 61-year-old Valerio Garcia and his fiance, 36-year-old Akemi Cox, after a social worker visited the couple’s home in February. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services had received a report of the child scavenging for food in a dumpster.

The caseworker reported the 8-year-old son’s stomach was distended, meaning swollen and bloated. The child was also observed to be “extremely skinny” with his “skin sagging.”

“He stood at around three feet tall, weighed 30 pounds and wore size 3T clothing,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said. “It seemed that he had a very strict regimen and meal plan, but it was very small and clearly not enough calories to sustain.”

The caseworker took the boy to a hospital where doctors deemed this a medical neglect case, calling it “shocking and heinous.”

“He’s almost my 10-year-[old]’s age and he’s the size of my 3-year-old,” Ward said. “Once he was released from the hospital, [he] stayed in DHS custody, so he did not go back to his mother’s custody.”

Police said Cox is the mother of six children, but the 8-year-old was the only one she had parental rights to.

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, where they face two counts of child neglect.

The child has since gained at least 15 pounds in foster care.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
According to Ocala Police, the remains were found in a wooded area in north Ocala.
DEVELOPING: Skeletal remains found in Ocala

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement that expressed a “moral concern”...
Johnson & Johnson expands vaccine trial to kids 12-17
David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is...
GRAPHIC: Sergeant's call with Chauvin released amid trial testimony
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates