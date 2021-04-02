Advertisement

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.

Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger. Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.

After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.

His opponent, Devin Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.

Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”

Latest News

SCOTUS
Diving into Georgia’s SCOTUS water war victory
Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed