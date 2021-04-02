Advertisement

Ocala City Council adopts less strict mask resolution

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On March 30 of 2020, the City of Ocala declared a state of emergency resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Emergency Mask Mandate Ordinance that the City Council approved during the pandemic, is set to expire Saturday, but some council members are said they hope people still wear their masks.

During the council’s March 16 meeting, members decided to not renew the emergency mask ordinance, and instead they approved a new resolution.

When a governing body passes an ordinance, it becomes law, but if they just pass a resolution, city council members said, it’s simply a recommendation.

Councilman Jay Musleh explained why he was in favor of the resolution but not the original ordinance.

“The ordinance had been passed by 4-1 vote and I was the one that voted against it. The main reason I voted against the ordinance is, I don’t think that the City should be dictating an actual policy and imposing penalties on it’s citizens. I certainly encouraged it, at all council meetings even when I voted against, I told people wear your mask. I’ve always said to my other council people that I would be in favor of a resolution, but not an ordinance,” he said.

Like the previous ordinance, which was renewed by the council several times, there are no penalties or fines associated with this resolution.

“I would also like to point out that the last ordinance itself, any penalties had been stripped out of it, mainly due to the governor vetoing the opportunity for cities and municipalities to impose fines and penalties for people not wearing masks,” Musleh added.

The resolution was passed unanimously and now masks are strongly recommended but not mandated.

