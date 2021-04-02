Advertisement

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park re-opens with new educational exhibits

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Wetland Recharge Park is open after being closed for two weeks to install educational exhibits in the park.

The exhibits explain the water cycle, and show how plant and wildlife impact the park.

City officials hope this shows people how they can be ‘environmentally friendly.’

“Basically that they appreciate the whole process and understand it, and understand how our water system works, and be more environmentally friendly as far as protecting our natural resource which is our water,” City Engineer and Director of Engineering and Water Resources, Sean Lanier said.

Lanier also said that they want to build more educational elements for the park as well as a pavilion in the future.

“We may in the future add additional exhibits along the trail. We also have in design right now, we’re going to construct a pavilion, which will be a covered area right here, along with another bathroom facility and it will have some additional educational exhibits the will be inside of it,” he said.

The project was paid for by a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

