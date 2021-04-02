Suspect fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies tripped by pants and caught

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man on the run from Marion County sheriff’s deputies was held up because his pants were not.

Deputies released video of an attempted traffic stop on a car driving on Pine Road in Silver Springs Shores where the driver, Alexander Reddick, took off.

TRENDING: Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

Deputies followed until Reddick jumped out of his car on Bahia Road and ran.

During the chase, Reddick’s shorts fell to his ankles, causing him to fall and giving time for deputies to catch up.

Deputies found drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

Reddick is being held on a $8000 bond.

LOOKIN' LIKE AN "APRIL FOOL" LOOKIN’ LIKE A “FOOL”… WITH YOUR PANTS ON THE GROUND We don’t have a really witty April Fools’ Day prank for today. However, since it’s April 1st we wanted to dedicate the day to this “fool”! Alexander Reddick was seen driving a green 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis on Pine Road when Deputy Horne and Deputy Trainee Barnes attempted a traffic stop for improper display of a license plate. Before deputies could make contact with him, Reddick fled in his vehicle. Deputy Horne pursued the vehicle for a short distance, but backed off due to the reason for the stop. Reddick was still in view, appeared to have slowed down, and proceeded to drive recklessly, so Deputy Horne reinitiated the chase due to concerns for others safety. Reddick fled again onto Bahia Road, where he ultimately abandoned the moving vehicle and ran away on foot. Deputy Horne and Trainee Barnes chased after him on foot and were able to catch him… after Reddick’s shorts fell down around his ankles and caused him to trip! He was placed in handcuffs and detained in Deputy Horne’s patrol vehicle. A search of his vehicle, which was ultimately stopped by another assisting deputy, revealed Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. Reddick was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Reddick made an unwise decision when he ran from MCSO deputies, but the fact that he tripped when his pants fell down really leaves him “lookin’ like a fool”! Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.