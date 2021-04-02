The University of Florida, Santa Fe College send their teams to the NAQT Quiz Bowl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what’s being called the Super Bowl of the mind, the University of Florida and Santa Fe College are sending teams to the NAQT Quiz Bowl.

Teams will compete against other colleges in a jeopardy-like game.

The tournament will test students on subjects ranging from sports and pop culture to classic literature and biology.

In 2019, UF’s team placed in the tournament’s top ten.

For the first time, this year’s competition will take place online.

