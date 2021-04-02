Advertisement

The University of Florida, Santa Fe College send their teams to the NAQT Quiz Bowl

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what’s being called the Super Bowl of the mind, the University of Florida and Santa Fe College are sending teams to the NAQT Quiz Bowl.

Teams will compete against other colleges in a jeopardy-like game.

The tournament will test students on subjects ranging from sports and pop culture to classic literature and biology.

In 2019, UF’s team placed in the tournament’s top ten.

For the first time, this year’s competition will take place online.

