UF athletic director weighs in on NCAA Supreme Court case

(WYMT)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case that could change the nature of college sports, and University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin weighed in on the case while speaking with Steve Russell on WRUF.

The case was brought by student-athletes who argue NCAA rules restricting education-related compensation violate federal antitrust law. But, the NCAA argues if the caps are removed money could change the amateur nature of college sports.

Stricklin likened the issue to the concern over attendance stipends.

“Everybody thought it was going to shake the foundations, one school may give more than the other but, it really hasn’t been the case,” said Stricklin while speaking to Russell. “I have yet to find a recruit that chose a school based on the cost of attendance figure. So, name, image, and likeness may be big, but it may not be as big as we think it will be.”

He went on to say even if the court rules against the NCAA, he believes the core of college athletics will remain the same.

