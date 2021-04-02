Where to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment before eligibility changes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday everyone 18 and older will be eligible to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Regardless of age, you can sign up for an appointment today several ways in North Central Florida.

The Marion County Department of Health’s sign-up website. After creating an account and filling out your health details, you’ll be able to choose how you want to accept your appointment, whether that be through text, email, or over the phone.

Similarly in Alachua County, you can sign up online to receive information on appointment availability. Select days and times are currently open for next week at various vaccination sites.

Hitchcock’s Pharmacy will continue distributing vaccines. There are currently appointments available in Interlachen and Palatka markets, but they are expecting a shipment of doses for the Alachua and Newberry locations come Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.