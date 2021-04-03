First McIntosh Garden Show and Sale held since the start of the pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - The McIntosh Seedlings Garden Club held the first Garden Show and Sale since the start of the pandemic on Saturday.

The event is traditional held on the first Saturday in April, but last year for the first time in over 20 years, it was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic. Twenty-six vendors were out selling a variety of food, decorations and plants.

The Seedlings Garden Club’s president, Suzanne Sindledecker, said canceling the event last year was hard but necessary.

“It was really hard. We have our festival on the first Saturday of April, so as COVID exploded in March of last year, should we have it can we have it. There were so many things we didn’t know, so we made a choice of keeping the town safe and closing it down. This year we’re just glad that we can have it,” said Sindledecker.

The club even had their own booth out selling garden decorations. The profits they make from sales go toward several events that the club does around the town.

“We also work with a local school on youth education and then we keep up the grounds around the civic center and do a couple of other things like that. So, our profits go back to the community,” said Sindledecker.

One of the next events in McIntosh will be the 1890s Festival that will be held on Nov. 6.

