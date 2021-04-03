Florida baseball falls to Ole Miss, series tied 1-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 15 Florida Gator baseball team fell to No. 3 Ole Miss Friday night losing 8-2.

Both teams battled in a close score until Ole Miss (21-5) broke open a close game with six runs in the final two innings.

Rebel Jacob Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie to go up on the Gators 4-2. The Gators (17-9) had pulled even in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Jud Fabian.

Ole Miss continued to rally against Florida with four runs highlighted by a pair of two-run singles from Peyton Chatagnier and Gonzales in the final inning.

The starting pitchers for both Florida and Ole Miss dominated in the early game. Gator Christian Scott tossed for the first five innings allowing five hits and two runs for his first start of the season for Florida. Rebels left-hander Doug Nikhazy had an excellent game against the Gators striking out 11 batters in his 100-pitch outing. Nikhazy only allowed three hits.

Florida moves to 17-9 while the Rebels improve to 21-5.

The series finale between Florida and Ole Miss continues Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.