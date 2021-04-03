Advertisement

Florida baseball falls to Ole Miss, series tied 1-1

Final game of series is Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Florida Ball Park, Friday
Florida Ball Park, Friday(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 15 Florida Gator baseball team fell to No. 3 Ole Miss Friday night losing 8-2.

Both teams battled in a close score until Ole Miss (21-5) broke open a close game with six runs in the final two innings.

Rebel Jacob Gonzalez, who finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie to go up on the Gators 4-2. The Gators (17-9) had pulled even in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run by Jud Fabian.

Ole Miss continued to rally against Florida with four runs highlighted by a pair of two-run singles from Peyton Chatagnier and Gonzales in the final inning.

The starting pitchers for both Florida and Ole Miss dominated in the early game. Gator Christian Scott tossed for the first five innings allowing five hits and two runs for his first start of the season for Florida. Rebels left-hander Doug Nikhazy had an excellent game against the Gators striking out 11 batters in his 100-pitch outing. Nikhazy only allowed three hits.

Florida moves to 17-9 while the Rebels improve to 21-5.

The series finale between Florida and Ole Miss continues Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries: Trenashia Richardson, Nathaniel...
Gainesville pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two missing children in what they are...
UPDATE: Two missing Columbia County children found safe
Brian Hogue-Pua and Jordan Regar attend Lake City Humane Society Thrift Store ribbon cutting...
Two former Lake City Humane Society Employees sued over alleged theft
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”
COVID-19 double lung transplant survivor gets second shot at life: “A life changing event”

Latest News

SEC Baseball Thursday
Gators snap losing streak, beat Ole Miss 4-1
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
Kyle Pitts receives Mackey Award and commemorative brick
Annabell Fuller is all smiles as she qualified for the final round of the Augusta National...
Fuller qualifies for Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round
Annabell Fuller flashes a big smile as she finishes up her second round to qualify for the...
Fuller qualifies for Final Round of Augusta National Women's Amateur