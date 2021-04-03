Advertisement

Florida lacrosse moves past East Carolina with a sweep

No. 10 Gators improve to 9-2 on the year.
Gator lacrosse players huddle during halftime.(WCJB)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator lacrosse team picks up another sweep this season after beating East Carolina 19-7 on Saturday. Previously, the Gators defeated ECU 20-9 Friday night.

The Gators improve to 9-2 on the year and remain undefeated in conference play at 6-0, while East Carolina drops to 3-9 overall and 1-5 in the AAC.

Grace Haus led the Gators offensively with a career-best six goals on 6-of-6 shooting in the game. Gators Kassidy Bresnahan, Brianna Harris, Shannon Kavanagh, and Danielle Pavinelli all scored eight goals on the afternoon as well.

Kavanagh has now recorded a goal in 38 straight games, which is the second-longest streak in Florida history. She is just two games away from tying Shayna Pirreca’s record of 40 straight games for the longest streak in history.

Five other Gator players found the back of the cage once including Whitney Albert, Ashley Gonzalez, Charlotte Harmon, Jill Quigley, and Shelton Sawers.

Sarah Reznick also had another strong day in the cage for Florida coming up with five saves and allowing only three goals for a .625 save percentage.

The Florida lacrosse team continues its season April 16 at Donald R. Dizney Stadium against Vanderbilt.

