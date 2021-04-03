Advertisement

Gators Gymnastics take top honors in 2nd round qualifying at NCAA Regionals

Trinity Thomas scores perfect 10 on uneven bars
Gators to compete in Athens, GA April 2-3
Gators to compete in Athens, GA April 2-3(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Athens, Ga. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators Gymnastics team was on a mission for success Friday night.

The No. 1 ranked team entered the 2nd round of the NCAA Regionals hoping qualify for Saturday’s final round of competition. Florida only needed to beat out two of the four teams competing to earn the coveted spot for Saturday.

Ellie Lazzarie put together a phenomenal routine on the balance beam to score a 9.950. She and teammate Leah Clapper earned the highest marks of the meet in the event.

On the floor, Nya Reed once again was flying high as she recorded a 9.950. It was also the best performance of the night in the event.

Savannah Schoenherr pulled off an incredible pass on vault to register a 9.9. She and Megan Skaggs tied for the top performance of the night there.

Trinity Thomas only competed on the uneven bars due to her nagging ankle injury but was able to throw down a perfect 10.

Florida took the top spot in qualifying with a 197.950 and will now face Minnesota, Denver, and NC State for a shot at qualifying for the team’s 38th appearance in the NCAA Championships.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old
A man on the run from Marion County sheriff’s deputies was held up because his pants were not.
Suspect fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies tripped by pants and caught
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children
The Battle of Olustee Confederate monument will stay put as Columbia County Commissioners deny...
Lake City’s quitclaim request denied by Columbia County Commission, Olustee Confederate monument will stay put

Latest News

Florida Ball Park, Friday
Florida baseball falls to Ole Miss, series tied 1-1
SEC Baseball Thursday
Gators snap losing streak, beat Ole Miss 4-1
during the Gators' Pro Day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sanders football practice...
Kyle Pitts receives Mackey Award and commemorative brick
Annabell Fuller is all smiles as she qualified for the final round of the Augusta National...
Fuller qualifies for Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round