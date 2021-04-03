Gators Gymnastics take top honors in 2nd round qualifying at NCAA Regionals

Athens, Ga. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators Gymnastics team was on a mission for success Friday night.

The No. 1 ranked team entered the 2nd round of the NCAA Regionals hoping qualify for Saturday’s final round of competition. Florida only needed to beat out two of the four teams competing to earn the coveted spot for Saturday.

Ellie Lazzarie put together a phenomenal routine on the balance beam to score a 9.950. She and teammate Leah Clapper earned the highest marks of the meet in the event.

On the floor, Nya Reed once again was flying high as she recorded a 9.950. It was also the best performance of the night in the event.

Savannah Schoenherr pulled off an incredible pass on vault to register a 9.9. She and Megan Skaggs tied for the top performance of the night there.

Trinity Thomas only competed on the uneven bars due to her nagging ankle injury but was able to throw down a perfect 10.

Florida took the top spot in qualifying with a 197.950 and will now face Minnesota, Denver, and NC State for a shot at qualifying for the team’s 38th appearance in the NCAA Championships.

