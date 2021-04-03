Advertisement

Governor Ron Desantis appoints two people from Ocala to state boards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron Desantis is announcing the appointment of two people from Ocala to state boards.

Ravi Chandra is appointed to the board of Medicine.

He is a medical doctor and vascular surgeon.

He has been a member of the Florida medical association and the Marion county Medical society.

Andrew Clark will sit on the board of Funeral cemetery and Consumer services.

He is the Chief customer Officer at foundation partners group.

He also serves on the international cemetery, cremation and funeral association.

