‘Just for Her’ women’s expo to benefit future business women

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City women are networking, but in a relaxing way. The Women in Business of North Central Florida hosted a spa themed, ‘Just for Her’ girls day out at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

With more than fifteen vendors, women were able to meet new faces and hear about new products.

The event supports the Women in Business ‘Purses of Destiny’ scholarship, designed to help high school women on their way to the business world.

“It really does make such a huge difference in the lives of those ladies,” parliamentarian Jeweliana Curtis said. “A lot of the ladies that apply are first generation college students or are ladies that are wanting to get out and do big things in business whether that’s entrepreneurship or climbing the corporate ladder. So, we really hope that it impacts them and their journey for education.”

Participants entered raffles to win baskets with self care items and raise funds for the scholarship. To learn more about the scholarship, visit their Facebook.

