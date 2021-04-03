Advertisement

No. 15 Florida baseball team takes series over No. 3 Ole Miss

Gators improve to 18-9 on the season
Gator baseball huddles before taking on No. 3 Ole Miss
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator baseball team clinched the series over Ole Miss Saturday defeating the Rebels in a close game 6-5.

After Ole Miss (21-6, 7-2) evened the three-game series Friday night by scoring six runs in the last two innings, Florida (18-9, 5-4) struck back Saturday with home runs from Jordan Carrion and Nathan Hickey to move back above .500 in conference play.

Hunter Barco started on the mound for Florida allowing only six hits and three runs over five innings.

Florida gave Barco an early cushion on a pair of RBI sacrifice flies from Kirby McMullen in the first inning and Hickey in the third. Then, in the fourth, Carrion hammered his first home run to put the Gators up 3-0 against the Rebels.

The Rebels did start to catch up with a pair of runs in the fifth before Hickey scored a two-run homer to right field to put Florida up 5-2.

Jordan Butler sealed the victory with his RBI single sending Sterlin Thompson to take the win 6-2 over Ole Miss.

The Gators return to action Tuesday night against Stetson. First pitch is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

