Non-profit Patricia’s Rock distributes food in Marion County for those in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Easter is a time of hope and renewal, today a non-profit organization did just that, with a drive-thru food distribution.

The organization Patricia’s Rock focuses on behavioral health counseling. Today leaders with the group gave out food, drinks, and candy at Friends Recycling in Ocala.

The CEO of the company said she is happy to help people in need.

“It makes me feel incredibly humble and it makes me feel good that I can give to the Marion County, Ocala residents cause I’ve been working on this for a little while,” said Delisa Bonaparte.

She said she hopes the non-profit can help out more residents in Marion County.

