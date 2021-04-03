Advertisement

The Cross Church hosts spring fling

The Cross Church hosts spring fling
The Cross Church hosts spring fling(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cross Church in Lake City is already kicking off Easter day festivities for youth to enjoy.

After having a good meal at the church, kids went outside to compete in a few easter traditions.

From the egg toss to a egg and spoon race, more than 20 kids went head to head, while parents ‘egged’ them on.

The pastor of The Cross Church, Kenneth Edenfield, said he hopes activities like this encourage kids to keep their head up in tough times.

“You can learn about a lot of great things, even with a pandemic and our goal is to help have a positive influence on their life and to go out in the community and do the same thing,” Edenfield said. “Kids have been affected much differently than adults. So, we want to make sure that they know that we are here for them and to encourage them and help them in their daily walk.”

After the competitions, kids embarked on an easter egg hunt.

