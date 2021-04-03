Toomey Tools Wrestle Fest helps out charities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Toomey Tools didn’t just have fan-favorite wrestlers like Sgt Slaughter and Jimmy Hart signing autographs, they had an Easter egg hunt and elephant rides all of this to help out charities.

The family-owned business in Belleview hosted Wrestle Fest today. Kids got to get autographs from the legendary wrestlers and enjoy the Easter-themed outdoor activities. With people being inside for much of the past year, one wrestler says events like this are important for the kids.

“The sun is shining everyone has been cooped up for so long this is so great they do this every year and every year it gets to be more and more people, you should have seen all the little kids out from one to three they’re out there,” said wrestling legend Jimmy Hart.

One of the charities helped this boy named Aiden, who, at one point, doctors didn’t think would be able to walk.

“I’m happy and thankful that people care about other people and not always worried about themselves,” said Aiden.

Another charity being lent a hand is Shepherd’s Lighthouse, a women’s shelter that helps mothers and their children.

Yolanda East the executive director of Shepherd’s Lighthouse said she’s happy to be able to help the community,

“It’s been such a hard year for everybody and we just want to be able to help as many as we can and it’s just a good feeling to support our community and the way that we do.”

If you missed the event this year Toomey Tools holds events like this every Easter.

