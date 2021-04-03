Two people sent to the hospital after being in a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck sent two people to the hospital early this morning.

A witness provided dash cam video to the Ocala police department.

Officers say the driver of a cement truck on Maricamp road failed to stop, slamming into the back of a vehicle.

That car then being pushed into the vehicles in front of it.

Officers cited the driver of the cement truck for careless driving.

