UF Health to host vaccination event at Ben Hill Griffin stadium
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday UF Health will host the largest vaccination event yet at Ben Hill Griffin stadium.
It’s in partnership with the Alachua county Health department and Gator athletics.
Anyone 16-years and older is eligible.
UF Health volunteers anticipate inoculating up to 5-thousand people.
The event starts at 11.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.