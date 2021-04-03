UF Health to host vaccination event at Ben Hill Griffin stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday UF Health will host the largest vaccination event yet at Ben Hill Griffin stadium.

It’s in partnership with the Alachua county Health department and Gator athletics.

Anyone 16-years and older is eligible.

UF Health volunteers anticipate inoculating up to 5-thousand people.

The event starts at 11.

