Weekend Easter egg hunt events in North Central Florida
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Numerous community egg hunts are being held in North Central Florida in celebration of Easter.
Saturday:
- 10 am Easter Egg Hunt in Ocala
- 10 am Easter Egg Hunt at Northside Baptist Church in Starke
- 11 am Easter Egg Hunt in Starke
- 10 am Alachua Easter Egg Hunt
- 12-2 pm Cross Church Spring Fling in Lake City
- 1-4 pm Community Easter “Eggstravanganza” in High Springs
- 5-6:30 pm “Diana’s Hoppity Easter Egg Giveaway” in Keystone Heights. Also handing out chicken and rice dinners.
Sunday:
- 12 pm Easter Egg Hunt at Flemington Baptist Church in Micanopy
- 12:10 pm Easter Egg Hunt First Baptist Church of Micanopy
- 2 pm Easter Egg Hunt at Cornerstone Ocala
