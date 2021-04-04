Advertisement

Alachua production company puts on Easter ‘He Paid It All’ mini play

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - I AM Productions and Spirit of Excellence Healing Ministries produced a mini play they call ‘He Paid it All’.

The production began with prayer and followed by the play starring four actors.

The directors Andrew Miller and Sidney Gailyard said their inspiration was to remind the public to always have faith.

“We hope to impact them in a positive light, we want people to leave inspired, encouraged, knowing that this too shall pass,” Miller said. “We might be in a pandemic right now but it’s going to pass soon. we just gotta adjust to the new way of life but it’s going to pass. we want people to know that god is still real.”

I AM Productions is an Alachua based company.

For more information on their stage plays, visit their FaceBook.

