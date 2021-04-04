Advertisement

Bishop Felipe Estévez visits Gainesville for Easter vigil

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine is touching lives at a Gainesville church. Bishop Felipe Estevez came to Queen of Peace Catholic Church for their annual Easter vigil.

The visit was his second time in Gainesville but his first easter vigil here.

The church baptized four people.

Bishop Estevez said he wanted to be a part of this special day for those residents.

“In their lives, this is significant,” said Bishop Estévez. “This is their first baptism, first communion and I just wanted to include this community in my care, in my pastoral care as the bishop of this parish as well.”

The Bishop did submit a letter of resignation to Pope Francis on Feb. 5th.

He remains in office until the pope appoints his successor.

