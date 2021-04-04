Advertisement

Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the communities help in finding a missing woman.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Kiyera Brown was last seen on March 19 at Bradford High School in Starke.

She’s from Keystone Heights, and suffers from schizophrenia and is bi-polar.

Foul play is not suspected, and deputies do no believe she is in immanent danger.

Her family says she is missing her left arm below her elbow, has dreadlocks with red tips, and drives a 2002 Saturn car.

Deputies ask anyone with information of her whereabouts to call the sheriff’s department.

