Gainesville church celebrates Easter with drive-in service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville church is making sure people can call anywhere by celebrating Easter in their vehicles. Northwest Baptist Church hosted a drive-in service filled with honks and music.

Visitors could tune to ninety-seven-point-one f-m and enjoy the easter service from the comfort of their own car.

Residents could also see Pastor Josh Tillman, as he gave his sermon from a tent on a car instead of a podium.

“So long, we’ve been shut in and not been able to see people,” church member Shirley Copeland said. “So, I think that it is a blessing for us to be able to see people and be with our fellow church members as well as our community because this is an outreach for our entire community and hopefully some people that don’t feel comfortable coming to a sanctuary will feel comfortable coming to a drive-in.”

The ministry also held services at “The Village” and “Oak Hammock” assisted living facilities.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.