Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals

Florida advances to 38th NCAA Championships
O'Connell Center, Friday
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) - On the heels of winning their NCAA Regional Second Round qualifier, Florida Gymnastics used that momentum to put together another impressive performance to win the Final Round meet, and advance to the NCAA Championships.

Despite Leah Clapper being the only Gator to at least tie for the best individual performance in any event, the orange and blue put together a total team effort to walk away with highest team total, 197.700.

Clapper’s brightest moment came on the beam, where she scored a 9.950. That was high enough to tie Alexis Vasquez of Denver for best on mark on the apparatus. While Denver dominated three of the four events individually, it was Florida who pulled it all together.

The Gators scored at least a 49.225 in each event to help propel the program to their 38th NCAA Championships.

Trinity Thomas only competed on the uneven bars for the second night in a row, but instead of nailing a perfect 10 like she did Friday evening, she registered a 9.900. Gabrielle Gallentine earned the most outstanding post for the event with a 9.950.

Florida now has the next 13 days off to prepare for the first semifinal. The action will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

