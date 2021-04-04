Gators Men’s Tennis capture conference crown with win over Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senior Day for Gator Men’s Tennis went off without a hitch, as Florida defeated Kentucky 5-2 to win their 14th consecutive match and the Southeastern Conference Regular Season title.

Freshman Brian Shelton made sure his senior teammates didn’t walk off the court disappointed on their special day. He won his fifth seed singles match in straight sets, 6-1 6-4 against Yasha Zemel. He also helped earn the team a point in doubles as he and senior Andy Adrade combined to edge the Wildcats 7-5.

Duarte Vale won his number one singles match without much issue. Winning 6-2 6-2 against Liam Draxl. It was an appropriate way for the senior to end his time as a member of the orange and blue.

Florida now sets its sights on wrapping up the season against South Carolina on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.