Gators Softball drubs Bulldogs to even series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of losing their first Southeastern Conference game of the season, Florida seemingly focused all their disappointment and energy into game two against Georgia. The Gators exploded for 17 runs to defeat the Bulldogs by the largest margin of victory in teh history of the rivalry.

No. 5 ranked Florida (26-4) wasted no time tearing the cover off the ball. In the top of the first, Charla Echols launched a ball over the fence in dead center field to for a 2-run home run. It was her sixth long ball of the season.

Julia Cottrill came to bat next and belted an outside fastball just over the wall in right field for a solo blast to go back-to-back. But the three run lead was just the beginning of things to come.

In the top of the second, Cheyenne Lindsey knocked an rbi double to score Sarah Longley, and Echols brought home Lindsey with a SAC fly to center to bring the lead to 5-0.

The third inning was the true nightmare for No. 20 ranked Georgia (23-6). The Bulldogs pitching issued seven walks in the frame, which allowed Florida to take full advantage and put up eight runs. Lindsey started the offensive barrage with a 2-run double, then after a pair of runs scored thanks to a SAC fly and fielder’s choice, Avery Goelz pulled a pitch down the right field line with the bases loaded to bring all three runners in, making it 10-0.

Florida went ahead 13-0 after the inning ended but pushed across four more runs in the 5th to go on and win 17-1 over Georgia.

The 16 run victory is the largest margin by either team in the history of the rivalry. Five of the Gators dozen hits went for extra bases.

The series wraps up Sunday in the series deciding contest set for 7pm.

