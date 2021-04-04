Hawthorne church celebrates Easter with first in-person service since pandemic

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it came to celebrating Easter this year, The Hawthorne Outreach Ministry of Excellence (HOME) Church had to get creative, with an outdoor service filled with fun at the Hawthorne High School football field.

Last Easter, with a stay at home order in place, Pastor Kinnzon Hutchinson said the only way they could see each other was virtually.

“In order to actually reach anybody, we had to do FaceBook live, YouTube just to try and stay in contact with our congregation,” Hutchinson said.

This year, singing, praise dances and words from the bible filled the air.

After Pastor Hutchinson gave his sermon, kids searched for easter eggs and hopped around in a bouncy house.

“Hopefully for those who haven’t had the opportunity to see each other for over a year, because with COVID we’ve been shut down really since last March, so we’re hopeful to be able to just rekindle those relationships.”

After more than a year of not having in-person services, Pastor Hutchinson said seeing members interacting with each other puts a smile on his face.

“I love people,” Hutchinson said. “It blesses my heart to see people and I have a really big heart and just to see them enjoying each other is what brings me joy.”

Just like Pastor Hutchinson was excited to have his congregation back together, members have been waiting for this moment.”

“We’ve been closed in for so long, haven’t been able to see other people but it’s nice to be able to get around other people and have fun, church member Tracy Hutchinson said. “So, you know that’s what we want. I mean, I love it.”

Pastor Hutchinson said bringing them together, reminds everyone there’s no place like H.O.M.E.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.