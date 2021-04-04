Keystone Heights residents host drive-thru Easter egg giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last year, Diana Pendleton delivered Easter eggs to families in Keystone Heights and this year she’s keeping up the spirit with a drive thru giveaway.

Pendleton partnered with Mission of the Dirt Road, a non-profit, to give away Easter eggs to residents.

This year, those who drive by can also enjoy as many home cooked meals needed, free of charge.

Pendleton said she’s always ready and willing to lend a hand and treats to her neighbors.

“We love our community,” said Pendleton. “We’ll do anything to help people in need and everybody seems to help each other out. So, if someone’s in need we’re always there. That’s what I’ve seen in keystone. I’ve only been here for a year and I love it and I’ll do anything I can to help people.”

Those who passed through also received a bible and coloring sheets for the kids.

