Advertisement

Keystone Heights residents host drive-thru Easter egg giveaway

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last year, Diana Pendleton delivered Easter eggs to families in Keystone Heights and this year she’s keeping up the spirit with a drive thru giveaway.

Pendleton partnered with Mission of the Dirt Road, a non-profit, to give away Easter eggs to residents.

Related story: The Cross Church hosts spring fling

This year, those who drive by can also enjoy as many home cooked meals needed, free of charge.

Pendleton said she’s always ready and willing to lend a hand and treats to her neighbors.

“We love our community,” said Pendleton. “We’ll do anything to help people in need and everybody seems to help each other out. So, if someone’s in need we’re always there. That’s what I’ve seen in keystone. I’ve only been here for a year and I love it and I’ll do anything I can to help people.”

Those who passed through also received a bible and coloring sheets for the kids.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old
A man on the run from Marion County sheriff’s deputies was held up because his pants were not.
Suspect fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies tripped by pants and caught
According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area...
ARRESTED: Columbia County parents in jail after kidnapping their biological children
The current mask mandate in Sioux Falls officially expires Saturday. That is leading to some...
Ocala City Council adopts less strict mask resolution

Latest News

Bishop Felipe Estévez visits Gainesville for Easter vigil
Bishop Felipe Estévez visits Gainesville for Easter vigil
The Cross Church hosts spring fling
- clipped version
‘Just for Her’ women’s expo to benefit future business women
- clipped version
Keystone Heights residents host drive-thru Easter egg giveaway
Keystone Heights residents host drive-thru Easter egg giveaway