Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing woman deemed endangered

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to locate a missing woman they say is endangered.

According to deputies, 59-year-old, Angela Brown, was last-seen Saturday morning around 9 am at 479 Water Rd in Ocala.

She has a medical condition that requires medication and she does not have that medication with her.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and shirt with a clear tote bag.

