Ocala CEP catches up with Ocala native driving champion Josh Hart

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala native took the crown at Gator Nationals last month. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership caught up with the new champ.

Gator Nationals Top Fuel champion Josh Hart is the owner of Burnyzz, an automobile workshop and dealership in Ocala.

Hart said he was initially intimidated by the prestigious names he was racing against in Top Fuel but slowly gained confidence as his team began to win more events.

Burnyzz serves customers across the country and offers services from assembling and servicing custom vehicles to simple oil changes.

