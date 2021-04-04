Advertisement

Ocala CEP catches up with Ocala native driving champion Josh Hart

Ocala CEP connects local distributor with Marion Technical College
Ocala CEP connects local distributor with Marion Technical College
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala native took the crown at Gator Nationals last month. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership caught up with the new champ.

TRENDING: Ocala City Council adopts less strict mask resolution

Gator Nationals Top Fuel champion Josh Hart is the owner of Burnyzz, an automobile workshop and dealership in Ocala.

Hart said he was initially intimidated by the prestigious names he was racing against in Top Fuel but slowly gained confidence as his team began to win more events.

Burnyzz serves customers across the country and offers services from assembling and servicing custom vehicles to simple oil changes.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
The current mask mandate in Sioux Falls officially expires Saturday. That is leading to some...
Ocala City Council adopts less strict mask resolution
O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Cement truck fails to break slamming into multiple vehicles.
Two people sent to the hospital after being in a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck

Latest News

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing woman deemed endangered
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing woman deemed endangered
Moose Hummel, the group's co-founder, leads the riders to the food park.
SwampCity Lowriders hold weekly Waffle Ride
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman