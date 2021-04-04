One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.

Around 7:20 am Marion County Sheriff’s received a call for a shooting at a home on SW 36th Ave Rd. When deputies arrived they found a man dead inside the home.

Sheriff’s office officials say with it being Easter Sunday, it makes the situation even more tragic.

“With it being easter morning it is devastating to wake up on a holiday and finding a loved one deceased. Unfortunately, this family has to go through that and we’re going to work diligently to be able to bring closure for the families,” said Valerie Strong.

Deputies confirm they have a suspect in custody.

