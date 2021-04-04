SwampCity Lowriders hold weekly Waffle Ride

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re looking for a Sunday Funday activity, look no further than a weekly bike ride to a popular Gainesville brunch spot.

The SwampCity Lowriders started their weekly Waffle Ride every Sunday. Even on Easter Sunday, over 20 bicyclists came out to ride from SwampCity Gallery Lounge on Main Street to the 4th Avenue Food Park.

Moose Hummel, a group member and one of the founders says this came about after his son broke his bike and they decided to put it back together and go for a ride.

“So we started piecing together some bikes, and we were like let’s take it for a ride. So we came downtown looking for some pizza, ran into Satch Squared, enjoyed it and the bacon and the atmosphere so much so we started inviting other people to come with us and it just became a big thing and now it’s an every Sunday thing,” said Hummel.

The group also plans on expanding its efforts to some trail clean-ups around the Gainesville area.

“Well, our goal is to start riding some of the trails and picking up trash. Maybe get a “adopt a highway” and ride out there and just pick up some trash. Just having the ability to give back to the community,” said Hummel.

The ride usually starts at SwampCity Gallery Lounge around 9 a.m. or you could meet up with the group at the 4th Avenue Food Park around 11 a.m.

