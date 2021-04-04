Advertisement

World Equestrian Center hosts outdoor Easter service

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center in Ocala, is usually known for horse competitions

held an Easter worship service outdoors in the Grand Arena.

Related story: Multiple hiring fairs to take place in Marion County

This morning a couple of hundred people showed for praise and worship music and

Larry the Preacher Guy shared a message while riding horseback.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
The current mask mandate in Sioux Falls officially expires Saturday. That is leading to some...
Ocala City Council adopts less strict mask resolution
O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Crash in Gainesville sends one person to UF Health Shands with traumatic injuries
Cement truck fails to break slamming into multiple vehicles.
Two people sent to the hospital after being in a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck

Latest News

Gainesville church celebrates Easter with drive-in service
Gainesville church celebrates Easter with drive-in service
Alachua production company puts on Easter ‘He Paid It All’ mini play
Alachua production company puts on Easter ‘He Paid It All’ mini play
Alachua production company puts on Easter ‘He Paid It All’ mini play
Alachua production company puts on Easter ‘He Paid It All’ mini play
Gainesville church celebrates Easter with drive-in service
Gainesville church celebrates Easter with drive-in service
Hawthorne church celebrates Easter with first in-person service since pandemic
Hawthorne church celebrates Easter with first in-person service since pandemic