World Equestrian Center hosts outdoor Easter service

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center in Ocala, is usually known for horse competitions

held an Easter worship service outdoors in the Grand Arena.

Related story: Multiple hiring fairs to take place in Marion County

This morning a couple of hundred people showed for praise and worship music and

Larry the Preacher Guy shared a message while riding horseback.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.