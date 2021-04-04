World Equestrian Center hosts outdoor Easter service
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center in Ocala, is usually known for horse competitions
held an Easter worship service outdoors in the Grand Arena.
This morning a couple of hundred people showed for praise and worship music and
Larry the Preacher Guy shared a message while riding horseback.
