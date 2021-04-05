A Gainesville family is getting help from the Red Cross after an Easter house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping a Gainesville family after a fire on easter night destroyed their home.

Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters say three adults and three children were inside the home on Northwest 35th Terrace when the fire started Sunday night just before 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage when they arrived on scene.

The family was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

