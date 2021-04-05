Advertisement

A Gainesville family is getting help from the Red Cross after an Easter house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping a Gainesville family after a fire on easter night destroyed their home.

Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters say three adults and three children were inside the home on Northwest 35th Terrace when the fire started Sunday night just before 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage when they arrived on scene.

TRENDING STORY: One year later: How to tell if students are falling behind while distance learning during the pandemic

The family was not hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
Gators to compete in Athens, GA April 2-3
Gators Gymnastics take top honors in 2nd round qualifying at NCAA Regionals

Latest News

A Gainesville family is getting help from the Red Cross after an Easter house fire
A Gainesville family who lost their home to an Easter fire is getting help from the Red Cross
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Gainesville Car Crash
One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash