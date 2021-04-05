All Florida adults now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, teens can get vaccine in certain cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has reached a major milestone in COVID vaccine distribution with the age requirement dropping once again.

Just over a week ago, TV20 told you about the new vaccine registration site that the Marion County Department of Health had set up.

“Regardless of age you can go ahead and register in the site right now,” Marion DOH Public Information Officer, Christy Jergens told TV20′s Julia Laude on March 25.

When I originally spoke to Jergens about the new registration site, like thousands of other residents, I signed up immediately, and secured an appointment.

On the day of my first dose, the process was fairly quick and easy.

We were not allowed the film inside the clinic area, but after check-in, an employee helps you fill out paper work, then it’s time for the shot.

With a quick prick, and 15 minutes in the observation area, I was half way to being fully vaccinated.

The whole process was only about 30 minutes and the only side effect I noticed that day was soreness in my arm.

This is something that thousands of other residents will eventually go through.

“We’ve had close to 7,000 people register through the new website already. We want to encourage people to go ahead and sign up through that site. We have a total of 6,000 first dose appointments that are still available for this week,” Jergens told me shortly after my appointment.

Jergens said the Department of Health in Marion County has a variety of times available to schedule appointments and appointments are also being scheduled at the Florida Horse Park.

And if you need help getting signed up, “We’ve been having someone at a table here at the entrance to the mall vaccination site and they’ve been helping register people if someone doesn’t have internet access,” she added.

Teens 16 years and older are also eligible to receive the vaccine wherever the Pfizer vaccine is used.

They will need a parent or guardian with them.

“Because the Department of Health in Marion County gives out the Pfizer vaccine, it has also been approved for use in youth ages 16 and 17 years old, so if you are age 16 or 17 you can also get your vaccination here,” Jergens said.

Officials said to check which vaccine they are scheduled to get because not all available vaccines have been approved for use in younger people.

