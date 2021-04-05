Advertisement

Bridge closure in Bradford County to cause detours for next few months

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A bridge closure in Bradford Co. will force drivers to detour for the next few months.

According to officials, the SR-231 bridge crossing the New River at the Bradford-Union Co. will be closed for 90 days beginning Sunday night.

Detours will be in place to redirect people to either CR-235 or SR-121.

