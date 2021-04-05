Bridge closure in Bradford County to cause detours for next few months

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WORTHINGTON SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A bridge closure in Bradford Co. will force drivers to detour for the next few months.

According to officials, the SR-231 bridge crossing the New River at the Bradford-Union Co. will be closed for 90 days beginning Sunday night.

Detours will be in place to redirect people to either CR-235 or SR-121.

