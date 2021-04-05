Advertisement

Horse Capital TV highlights premier local horseman instructor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses and Marion County are synonymous with each other, and Horse Capital TV features a local horseman instructor who has had horses in his life since he was a child.

Jesse Peters is a natural horseman instructor and one of few people in the country able to perform a technique called “bridless cowboy mounted shooting.”

Peters stresses that preparation is the key to the mastery with horseback skills.

To find more information on local cowboy mounted shooting events, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Gators to compete in Athens, GA April 2-3
Gators Gymnastics take top honors in 2nd round qualifying at NCAA Regionals
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

The week ahead
The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 4/5/2021
Horse Capital TV highlights horseman instructor
Week Ahead: Week of 4/5
Bridge closure in Bradford county causes detours