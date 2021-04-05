Horse Capital TV highlights premier local horseman instructor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses and Marion County are synonymous with each other, and Horse Capital TV features a local horseman instructor who has had horses in his life since he was a child.

Jesse Peters is a natural horseman instructor and one of few people in the country able to perform a technique called “bridless cowboy mounted shooting.”

Peters stresses that preparation is the key to the mastery with horseback skills.

To find more information on local cowboy mounted shooting events, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.