Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Inmates have broken windows, set a fire and thrown debris at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.

News outlets report the riot broke out Sunday night at the City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The jail has been the site of multiple riots over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Marion Oaks.
One man dead, suspect in custody after a shooting in Marion County
O'Connell Center, Friday
Gators Gymnastics wins NCAA Regionals
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies asking for help to find missing woman
Gators to compete in Athens, GA April 2-3
Gators Gymnastics take top honors in 2nd round qualifying at NCAA Regionals
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
An ambulance crash claimed the life of a woman who was in the midst of a medical emergency. It...
Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash
An ambulance crash claimed the life of a woman who was in the midst of a medical emergency. It...
Deadly N.Y. ambulance crash scene (natural sounds)
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade