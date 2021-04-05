One extricated, four sent to the hospital after Gainesville car crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash in Gainesville sent four people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a crash near SW Williston Road and South Main Street.

Three people were able to get out of the car, but one person needed to be extricated.

All four were taken to UF Health Shands for their injuries.

Gainesville Police Department is investigating the accident.

