One year later: How to tell if students are falling behind while distance learning during the pandemic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If your child was struggling with school before COVID-19, it’s likely the education gap has only grown in the last year due to the way learning has changed during the pandemic.

Sylvan Learning Center usually sees an influx in students coming in for additional support, but this year the demand is even higher, according to Seth Patrick Executive Director of Education.

“COVID slide is real. Understanding they were taken away from a couple of months of education towards the end of 2019-2020 year and coming into the beginning of 2021 needing that support,” said Patrick.

In order to tell if a student is falling behind, Patrick said there are several signs to look out for such as grades, a lack of self-confidence, not turning in assignments, and making excuses.

“No kid wants to go to school every year with the goal of failure so understanding there are underlying causes,” said Patrick. “Whether you’re a parent or a teacher, have that conversation with them to see where they think their struggles are and if they think they’re having a problem.”

Patrick said parents can help students stay on track by making sure your child is reading at least 20 minutes a day. He also recommends finding new ways to engage with your child like creating flashcards or games to reinforce skills.

Diagnostic testing is offered by Sylvan to find gaps and areas needing improvement in a student’s education.

