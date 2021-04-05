The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 4/5/2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, anyone over the age of 16 will be eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine through out Florida, and anyone over 18 will be eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The University of Florida is holding a mass vaccine event at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with the hope to vaccinate 5,000 young people in a single day starting at 11 am.

The goal is to vaccinate 20,000 people in a week.

On Tuesday, the Newberry city commission will host a debate for the only contested commission seat in this month’s coming election.

Joy Glanzer is challenging incumbent Tim Marden for his spot on the commission.

Election day is April 13.

On Wednesday, tTV20 turns 50-years-old!

Our station was launched in 1971 as a NBC affiliate but became an ABC affiliate just two years later, and we’ve been one ever since.

Thank you to all our loyal viewers as we bring you the news you need across North Central Florida.

On Friday, the 20th annual Marion County Student Media Festival will take place.

Just like 2020′s event, it will be held virtually.

More than 200 students submitted entries to this years event.

You can watch the event here.

